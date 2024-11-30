MILWAUKEE — Winter parking restrictions start on Sunday, December 1 for Milwaukee, Racine, and Sheboygan.

In Milwaukee, residents and visitors will not be able to park on through highways and bus rounds from 2am and 6am. During snow emergencies, vehicles must follow alternate side street parking between 10pm and 6am where parking is allowed. That means on even-numbered calendar days, vehicles must be parked on the even-numbered side of the street, and for odd-numbered calendar days, vehicles must be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street.

City of Milwaukee Winter Parking Regulations. Image courtesy of the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works.

The City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works recommends signing up for parking alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com or for email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify.

Winter parking regulations in Milwaukee are in effect until March 1.

In Racine, winter parking regulations also start on Sunday, December 1, with alternate side parking in effect daily except for Christmas Day (December 25) and New Year’s Day (January 1).

During snow emergencies, parking is prohibited on main/arterial streets as well as collector side streets as well. Winter parking regulations are in effect in Racine until April 1.

In Sheboygan, winter parking restrictions start on December 1 but end on March 31, with alternate side parking in effect daily from midnight until 6am. The city also expanded the criteria for snow emergencies, allowing for the definition to include a wide range of winter weather, not just heavy snowstorms or blizzards.

During snow emergencies, vehicles will be required to follow all-day alternate side parking, with parking based on the calendar date. After the snow is plowed to the curb, then residents will be encouraged to move their vehicles to the plowed side of the street before 12:00 AM the next day. All one-side parking restrictions will also be suspended during a snow emergency, allowing for alternate side parking on non-snow emergency routes.

Sheboygan encourages residents to follow the simple steps: