Maybe your family goes to the same show every year. Perhaps you try something new. Whatever your pleasure, Milwaukee performing arts groups are again rolling out a menu of options for seeing a show this Holiday Season. United Performing Arts Fund is the single largest donor to all the major groups. Katie Korek, from UPAF tells WTMJ, “We’re trilled to be a small part of these amazing family traditions and holiday classics that are going on.”

Katie assembled a comprehensive list for Wisconsin’s Morning News of shows ahead, and discusses each with Vince and Erik. Click the podcast link to hear the conversation.

FIRST STAGE

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical – Nov. 29 – Dec. 29, Marcus Performing Arts Center

· 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the Rudolph television special so it’s the perfect time for this beloved classic to return to First Stage

· This 75-minute musical is perfect for the entire family

MILWAUKEE BALLET

The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer’s Imaginarium – Dec. 7 – 24, Marcus Performing Arts Center

· This is the second year of this new Nutcracker production

· This beloved stories feature 200 performers, 170 costumes and 57 set pieces

· Over 130 Milwaukee Ballet and Academy students ranging in age from 7-18 will be featured alongside the Milwaukee Ballet dancers

MILWAUKEE REPERATORY THEATRE

A Christmas Carol – Nov. 26 – Dec. 24, Pabst Theater

· The beloved holiday tradition returns to the historic Pabst Theatre with a cast full of fantastic local talent

· Milwaukee favorite Matt Daniels is back in the iconic role of Scrooge.

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Muppet Christmas Carol Film with Orchestra – Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, Bradley Symphony Center

· Enjoy this beloved film while the score is performed live by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Hometown Holiday Pops – Dec. 14 – 22, Bradley Symphony Center

· The orchestra plays a performance full of favorite carols, classics, and sing-alongs.

SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

Oliver!, Nov. 15 – Dec. 29, Cabot Theater

· This production was originally announced for the 2020-21 season when COVID forced the shutdown so four years later, Skylight is finally bringing this beloved production to the stage

· This Skylight premiere is a captivating musical version of Charles Dickens’ classic novel, ‘Oliver Twist’

· Features two casts of a dozen local young performers

NEXT ACT

Almost, Maine – Nov. 20 – Dec. 15, Next Act Theatre

· Audiences are brought to the small town of Almost, Maine

· On a cold, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways

· This show features many small vignettes, all showcasing different kinds of love stories

BEL CANTO CHORUS

Voices of Glad Tidings: Christmas in the Basilica, Dec. 13 – 15, Basilica of St. Josaphat

· Beloved carols and hymns performed by Bel Canto Chorus fill the beautiful Basilica of St. Josaphat

BLACK ARTS MKE

Black Nativity, Dec. 5 – 8, Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall at the Marcus Center

· Langston Hughes’ joyous musical tells the story of the Nativity through a combination of scripture, poetry, dance and song from the African-American perspective

· Filled with a fantastic local cast and an exceptional creative team for 2024

SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCES

Several organizations offer sensory friendly performances of their holiday shows. These performances are geared towards individuals with autism or sensory processing needs or others who would just benefit from a more relaxed performance experience. Adaptations include relaxed house rules (house lights on, ability to enter/exit the theater, etc.), adjustments to the performance (reduction of loud sounds/lights, recorded music versus live orchestra) and more.

· Rudolph at First Stage: Dec. 14

· Nutcracker at Milwaukee Ballet: Dec. 11

· Oliver! at Skylight Music Theatre: Dec. 10