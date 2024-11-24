APPLETON, Wis. — A disturbance call to the Appleton Police Department turned into an early morning car chase and foot pursuit.

Police are still investigating the incident that led to the pursuit Sunday morning after officers responded to a call near South Memorial Dr and West Seymour for reports of a disturbance with a weapon around 7:30 a.m.

When police arrived an man fled in a vehicle and traveled onto State Highway 441 and eventually abandoned his vehicle on northbound I-41. He then tried to flee on foot when he was caught by law enforcement and taken into custody.

The Appleton Police Department has not released information about the man and investigators are still looking into the cause of the initial disturbance.

Anyone with information should contact the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500, by visiting the department’s website or by email.