MILWAUKEE — An adult victim was found dead of a suspected homicide near Kosciuszko Park Saturday morning.

Milwaukee Police Department did not provide an details about the victim’s identity. The homicide happened around 7:34 a.m. in the 2000 block of S. 8th St. on 11/23/24.

Captain Gregory Borst with the Criminal Investigation Bureau Gun Violence Division said “foul play is suspected” in a media release.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Those who want to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.