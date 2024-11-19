MILWAUKEE — Three teenage suspects have been brought into custody in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old man from the area whose body was found on the basketball court at Carver Park near N 6th St & W Brown St on Friday morning.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), detectives brought the three suspects into custody on Tuesday, November 19. Two of them are 15-year-old males and the last is a 17-year-old male. None of their names have been released at this stage of the investigation.

The victim, who was found with four gunshot wounds, has since been identified as Jaylan Powell of Milwaukee. The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting have not been released.

However, MCSO officials say that criminal charges will be filed against all three suspects in the days to come. At that point, they will provide more details of their findings.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.