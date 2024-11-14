UPDATE at 10am on November 14: The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has determined that the death of 2-year-old Angelo Berry to be an accident.

MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old is dead after running into traffic. Milwaukee Police say the incident happened just before 12:30pm on November 13 near 60th and Hustis on Milwaukee’s north side.

Police say a car struck the toddler, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child died at the hospital.

The 41-year-old male driver remained on the scene, and was later arrested. Criminal charges are pending from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.