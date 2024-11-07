Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Kewaunee: Heavy rain shuts down part of Kewaunee County Jail.

One thing worse than being in an overcrowded jail is being in a wet, overcrowded jail. Thanks to last week’s rains and a stroke of bad timing, there is even less room for inmates at the state’s smallest county prison. A roof leak was discovered when the state’s jail inspector was in town, which resulted in a portion of the facility being uninhabitable. The Door County Daily News reports that Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski shared the details of the needed roof fix for the jail during Monday’s Kewaunee County Board meeting. The repairs on the roof will cost between $80,000 for a partial fix and over $200,000 for the complete job to be done. Joski said that while the repairs do need to be made it would be up to the county board to decide based on what they think of the facility’s future. The board approved a transfer of $225,000 from the county’s general fund to the jail outlay fund to prepare for a possible full roof replacement by a vote of 17-1. The future seems good for the jail. Full Story

Oshkosh: Humane Society asks the public for help with adoptions.

There are countless benefits to having a pet. They can help with your cardiovascular health, provide emotional support and help keep your children happy. A lot of animals who would make great pets can be found in shelters across Wisconsin. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is bursting at the seams with wonderful animals. The shelter said it is packed to capacity and needs the public’s help in adopting a cat, two kittens, a dog, a puppy and another small animal. The Oshkosh Northwester quotes a release form the OAHS saying that they currently have 236 cats and kittens in its care, including 66 that are up for adoption, 111 in foster care homes and 59 more on-site waiting for redemption, space on the adoption floor or to be spayed/neutered. The shelter also has 34 dogs and 20 small animals, including rabbits and guinea pigs. There is no time limit on animal stays at OAHS, so the shelter relies on the public to adopt animals before it can take more in. Adopt don’t shop. Full Story

Green Bay: Lambeau Field adds La Crosse Fieldnotes as house vodka.

Brats and beer are synonymous with Packers gameday. As hard as it might be to believe, some fans want a cocktail instead of a beer while watching the Pack. Those people are going to be enjoying a taste of La Crosse if they order a vodka drink. Lambeau Filed has announced that Fieldnotes Organic Vodka from La Crosse Distilling Co. is now the house vodka. WPR reports that Nick Weber, CEO and founder of the company, said higher costs usually make it impractical for a craft spirit to be the go-to brand. He credits the distillery’s direct relationships with southwestern Wisconsin farmers for helping keep costs low. ““One way that we’re able to really make this accessible to most people price-wise is because of our relationships going direct with the farmer,” he said. When asked how Fieldnotes was able to beat out national brands for the placement at Lambeau, Weber said he believed it was a testament to the company’s DNA and their mantra of staying local. Cheers! Full Story