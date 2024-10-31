With the crisp autumn air and vibrant fall foliage, Wisconsin’s outdoors are a sight to behold. But before you hit the gas, with your ATV or UTV, let’s talk safety. In this month’s episode of Drivers Ed with Debbie, we take a look at how you can be extra safe when you hit the trails.

It’s a beautiful fall day in Wisconsin, the sun is shining, the leaves are turning, and the off-road trails are calling. Time to break out the ATV or UTV. But first, for the uninitiated, what exactly is the difference between the two?

“ATV is generally a one or two person machine, the operator and passenger straddles the seat. So it’s kind of your traditional all-terrain vehicle. And a UTV, a lot of people call them side by sides. These have boomed and popularity. These are gonna be side by side seats. They’re going to have seat belts. They’re gonna have roll bars. More of a machine to haul more people and do work. Some of them have dump boxes and things like that,” says the DNR’s off-highway vehicle administrator Lieutenant Jake Holsclaw.

As you gear up for your next adventure, it’s important to remember that ATV and UTV riding can be dangerous if not done responsibly.

Holsclaw says, “It’s an awesome sport it’s a lot of fun. The Fall colors are amazing this year. A lot of people are going to be getting out and riding on them but we just want to make sure that people are doing it safely.”

According to the DNR, in 2023 there were over 300 ATV or UTV crashes in Wisconsin alone, with 32 of those being fatal. And that’s not counting the boats, dirt bikes and snowmobiles. These types of vehicles aren’t like bikes where you can just jump on and go. There’s a little bit of work you have to do to be allowed to ride the trails.

“Operation on any public roads that are open or trails or public lands that are open for their travel, folks need to take an ATV safety course. It’s required for anybody born after January 1st of 1988. Across the state, you do need to absolutely have that ATV safety course, explains Holsclaw.

There are a few ways to take these courses. One is an online class you can take from the DNR that costs about 35 dollars. Once you pay that and pass the course, you then will be sent a proof of completion.

Holsclaw says, “If you complete that course, you just have to carry that proof of completion with you. It’s basically like your driver’s license for an ATV or UTV.”

And if you’re a little more flexible and can do so, a second option is you can take an in-person class and there’s a variety of in-person classes around the state.

“The fee for that is currently 10 dollars a student. So it’s a little bit cheaper and in some cases kids learn better and kind of that in person environment and those links are all found through the Wisconsin city and our website, explains Holsclaw.

Another thing to remember about your sweet ride is no matter where your operating, if your ATV, or UTV is in the state for 15 days or more, it does need to be registered in the state of Wisconsin.

Holsclaw says, “A couple options for that, just like a motor vehicle, there has to be some registration fees there and those fees do help maintain our system of trails. And then some of that money goes back as well toward safety enforcement.”

It’s not just free riders out there, looking to have fun. We’re heading into all the different hunting seasons too, and these vehicles are being used more and more by hunters.

“One thing to keep in mind too is when a lot of times when people are using these for hunting, they’re taking them on kind of some steeper terrain, potentially, or some uneven areas and hills. And we want to make sure people remember that these machines can be a bit top-heavy. If you’re going to be on some complex terrain, really use caution. Don’t go up, or down hills that are too steep. Tell people where you’re going and when you’re gonna be back and then again, even though you’re going hunting, we would really suggest that you wear a helmet because it’s the safest thing to do,” explains Holsclaw.

And remember, keep the celebrating with adult beverages to after you’ve put the machine up for the day.

By following these simple tips, you can enjoy a safe and fun riding experience. Let’s make this fall a season of responsible riding.

For more information about ATV/UTV safety courses, you can check out what the DNR offers here.

