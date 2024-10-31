Will it be time for a social media break after November 5th?

WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi and Kristin Brey do their final podcast together before 2024 election.

They discuss the role of media in our elections. This includes efficacy of polls and how TV news reports them and the future of newspapers as they compete with other media outlets. They think it may soon be time for a break.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour, weekdays on WTMJ from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Kristin Brey co-hosts Spanning the State with Brian Noonan, also on weekdays on WTMJ from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.