MILWAUKEE — For the fourth consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers emerged victorious, this time defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27.

Quarterback Jordan Love was injured early in the first quarter due to a groin injury and exited the game. Backup Malik Willis stepped in and orchestrated a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, allowing kicker Brandon McManus to nail a 24-yard field goal as time expired, improving the Packers’ record to 6-2.

Willis came in for Love in that third quarter, and finished the game completing 4 out of 5 passes for 56 yards, including a touchdown. He also had the play of the game, tossing a 51 yard pass to Jayden Reed to help set up the game-ending field goal.

While the Packers’ defense gave up 27 points, they allowed just 10 in the first half and forced two turnovers during the game. How different is this unit compared to last year? Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide shared their insights on the new-look defense, led by coordinator, Jeff Hafley.

So, what has changed?

“I think he is calling games that play to their strengths. With Xavier McKinney on the roster, you can see how the defense is playing differently.”

Steve Scaffidi and Brandon Sneide will continue to dissect each Packers game weekly, providing expert insights and analysis.