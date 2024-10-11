MILWAUKEE — Thursday morning, County Executive David Crowley and other county health officials gathered outside of Hayat Pharmacy off of Layton Avenue to encourage Milwaukee County Residents to get vaccinated this year for the flu.

“By getting vaccinated, you are not only helping to protect yourselves, but your family as well,” Crowley said at the event.

Overall, vaccinations were down low for all of Milwaukee county, with only 37% of county residents having received a flu vaccine last year in 2023.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state has seen a downtick in statewide vaccinations with only 35% of all Wisconsin residents having gotten a flu shot during the 2023-2024 flu season.

Milwaukee Public Health advisor Dr. Ben Weston, says that getting both a flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time will protect residents for the upcoming fall and winter months.

“Its about getting the right information and it’s about breaking down those barriers. So getting the right information today is what it’s all about,” said Weston.

To encourage that as many county residents get vaccinated, Crowley, along with Weston and County Department of Health and Human Services director Shakita LaGrant-McClain received their flu shots for the 2024 season.

Dr. Hashim Zaibak, founder and CEO of Hayat Pharmacies says that the challenge of getting people vaccinated is convincing minority groups to get their shots.

“When it comes to people for example in more affluent areas, they know vaccinations are important,” said Zaibak. “They’ll come to the pharmacies. But there is more work to do when it comes to educating and working with the inner city of Milwaukee to encourage more people to get vaccinated.”

So far, Dr. Zaibak says that 5,200 people have received their vaccinations at Hayat Pharmacies so far this year with the goal of vaccinating 20,000 people by the end of the flu season.

As for access to updated COVID-19 shots, Dr. Weston says that this year access will be more difficult.

“If you are insured and have medicare, medicaid, or private insurance, the COVID vaccine should be generally covered,” Weston says. “But, for uninsured folks it is a barrier and a hoop to jump through.”

Dr. Weston has said that if residents that are uninsured are looking for this year’s COVID-19 shot the County Public Health Services will certainly provide people with shots through their programming.