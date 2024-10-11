Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Thornapple: Federal Judge orders town to resume use of accessible voting machines.

The small northern Wisconsin town of Thornapple is in hot water over a couple of decisions regarding accessible voting and electronic voting machines. A federal judge has ordered Thornapple to return to using voting machines that are accessible to people with disabilities. James D. Peterson, chief U.S. District judge for Wisconsin’s Western District, wrote in an order, that Thornapple and its leaders violated federal law “by failing to provide a voting system equipped for individuals with disabilities.” The incidents at the heart of the case are the April 2nd and August 13 elections this year. According to reporting in the Journal Sentinel, the judge also barred Thornapple from enforcing its June 2023 decision to “stop the use of the electronic voting machine.” The order also said Thornapple must “cooperate fully” with efforts by Wisconsin officials to enforce federal law, post signs informing people accessible machines are available, and allow DOJ officials to enter polling places on Election Day so they can monitor them for compliance. There’s more to come. Tom Zelm, the acting chairman of Thornapple’s town board, said Thursday the issue has not yet been settled. Full Story

Green Bay: Plan for vacant site across from Lambeau Field concerns neighbors.

The corner of Lombardi Avenue and South Ridge Road in Green Bay might seem like just another corner to you, but to one Green Bay Businessman, The three acres of vacant land that sits at that corner is “the most signature property in Green Bay.” Tim Kuehn, owner of Margarita’s, says the site offers the equivalent of “beachfront views” of Lambeau Field that have gone to waste as it sat vacant for the last decade. The Press Gazette reports that Kuehn and another developer, want to change that with a $40 million-$50 million, three-building plan they soon expect to submit to the city of Green Bay for formal review. The plan calls for development of a three story commercial building, a four story apartment building and a four story condo building. The project’s informal review began Thursday evening when more than 50 nearby residents attended a neighborhood meeting. During the sometimes contentious 90 minute meeting, residents sometimes showed support for Kuehn’s effort to develop the site, but remain concerned the scope, traffic and uses proposed would irreparably change the neighborhood’s residential feel. It isn’t known when the plans will go to the city for formal review. Full Story

Marinette: A small-town program is making a worldwide difference.

Sometimes a small idea can grow into a worldwide phenomenon. That happened to a company in Marinette. The Samuel Pressure Vessel Group (SPVG) started a program that awards employees for their ideas, but now, 22 years later, the program has grown into a global initiative. Dawn Topper, creator of the program and Quality Assurance (QA) Manager at SPVG explained to the Peshtigo Times, “QPSI (Quality Productivity Safety Incentive) is a suggestion program that awards employees for ideas to improve quality, productivity or safety at Samuel Pressure Vessel Group sites of Marinette and Tomahawk and Lebanon, Va. It has been running since 2002 in Marinette, where the program was initially created. At the Marinette site, we have awarded over $57,000 to employees so far. Ideas are submitted to the QPSI committee, which selects the top three winners each quarter, and all who win or enter receive incentive points to be used for gift cards or shopping on Amazon.” The program later caught the attention of SPVG owners Samuel and Sons and their corporate heads in Toronto. Now the program has spread to the over 90 companies owned by Samuel and Sons across the US, Canada and Mexico. Full Story