MILWAUKEE — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but after five weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers secured their third victory, defeating the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 24 to 19.

Quarterback Jordan Love made his second consecutive start following the sprained MCL he suffered in Week 1. The second-year starter threw for 224 yards, completing 15 of 26 passes, including two touchdowns—both to tight end Tucker Kraft, who also had a standout performance with four catches for 88 yards to go along with those touchdowns. Love also threw one interception, which resulted in a touchdown for L.A – marking his first career pick-six.

On the defensive side, safety Xavier McKinney continued to shine for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, securing his fifth interception in as many games. During the MMQB Podcast, Brandon Sneide highlighted the 24-year-old’s impressive performance.

“I feel like we say this every week, but Xavier McKinney has been the best free agent signing…”

Next up for the Packers is a home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

