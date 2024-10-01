RIPON, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading back to Wisconsin for a campaign event in Fond du Lac County.

According to an event registration link from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, the vice president is scheduled for an event with voters Thursday afternoon from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

The Harris campaign has not specified a location, but the City of Ripon Police Department announced a “Special Traffic Advisory” on Tuesday.

Ripon Police said parking restrictions would begin on Wednesday evening with road closures beginning Thursday. The closures include sections of Ransom St, Woodside Ave, Elm St and Congress St. Many of the closures are near Ripon College.

The visit comes just two days after former President Trump campaigned in Waunakee and Milwaukee and Harris’ husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff campaigned in Milwaukee. It will be the vice president’s fifth visit to Wisconsin since she became the Democrats’ presidential nominee in late July.