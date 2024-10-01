MADISON, Wis. — The dedicated section of State Street in the City of Madison that was transformed into a pedestrian mall will return to regular usage on October 30.

Known as the State Street Pedestrian Mall experiment and utilizing the social media hashtag #FlockToState, the area between the 400 and 600 block of State Street was closed to non-emergency vehicle traffic starting in May 2024. The focus was to prioritize pedestrians and people on bikes to use the space without worrying about their safety after 3pm on weekdays and after 10am on weekends.

Additionally, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) used the pedestrian space for community events including musical performances and family-friendly activities.

“We are thrilled to see the community coming out and embracing the State Street Pedestrian Mall experience,” said Matt Tramel, Executive Director of Madison’s Central Business Improvement District. “At the end of the season, the BID will have produced 41 events and hosted more than 30 buskers and musicians – free programming that has helped bring thousands of people to enjoy the vibrant scene and incredible local businesses in the heart of downtown Madison.”

Madison’s Central BID will host musical acts and performances along with the Madison Night Market before the pedestrian mall reopens to traffic. You can learn more about the events scheduled on the Flock to State website.