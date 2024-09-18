Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

New Berlin: Miss Wisconsin pageant relocating after 61 years in Oshkosh.

After 61 years hosting the Miss Wisconsin pageant, Oshkosh is passing the crown to new Berlin starting in 2025. New berlin city and school officials praised the decision by the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, the 88yesr old group that runs the pageant. The change was announced Tuesday. The Miss Wisconsin pageant is a precursor to the Miss America pageant. the Journal Sentinel reports that the move came as a surprise to Oshkosh officials base d on a story in the Oshkosh Northwestern. Amy Albright, executive director of the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau told the Northwestern, “Our community has been extremely supportive of this event and we are disappointed by this news. We are proud to have hosted this event for 61 years and wish the organization all the best.” The Miss Wisconsin Competition is open to young women ages 14-27 interested in competing for the title and related scholarship. Full Story

Superior: City Owned fiber network seeks to improve internet service for residents.

Internet is a necessity for most of us and slow, unreliable internet is frustrating to say the least. The city of Superior recently broke ground on a city owned fiber network that aims to lower costs and improve internet service for residents. Tubes that will house the cable for the first phase of the “Connect Superior network” began being installed in a neighborhood near UW-Superior last week. The fiber installation is expected to cost $1.47 million. The city has budgeted $6.25 million for the first leg of the project with funding from the American rescue Plan Act. The network will own and operate the open access network. “Open access” means that multiple internet service providers could use it and compete for customers. Superior City Councilor Taylor Elm told WPR that many residents and businesses have limited options for high speed internet. The first phase of the buildout is expected to offer service to around 860 households and businesses. Full Story

Sheboygan: Walkathon for USMWF changed due to conflict.

Two weeks ago, Stacy Sebald came on the show and talked about her son Mitchell’s death in a farming accident. She also told us about an OSHA loophole that didn’t allow them to investigate the death because the farm had 10 or fewer employees. Stacy has made it her mission to change that rule so that all farm accidents and fatalities can be investigated. She began working with United Support & Memorial for Workplace Fatalities. USMWF is a national nonprofit aimed at supporting families affected by work-related incidents using grief support and safer working condition resources. USMWF is hosting their national walkathon this Saturday at locations across the country. Stacy let us know that the Wisconsin location has changed. The walk which was scheduled to take place at Evergreen Park had to be moved to a different location. Walkers will meet at Deland Park in Sheboygan by the big Deland Park sign. The Walk starts at 10:00am. After, participants will head to 3 Sheeps Brewing for food, a fundraising event, yard games & fun! To support the walkers, visit this link. Full Story

Plainfield; Serial killer Ed Gein to be focus of Netflix’s “Monster”.

The public is fascinated by true crime stories and serial killers. Two years after the Emmy-winning series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story, creator Ryan Murphy is focusing on another notorious Wisconsin killer, Ed Gein for the next installment of the Netflix series. Gein was the Plainfield man who confessed in 1957 to killing two local women and to digging up bodies from graveyards. The grizzly details of the crimes have become the stuff of nightmares. Gein’s story has been the inspiration for numerous fictional and true crime productions. It was the inspiration for Milwaukee author Robert Bloch’s novel “Psycho” that was turned into the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name. According to the Journal Sentinel the most recent Gein centered project was a limited documentary series on Gein that aired on MGM+ featuring never before heard jailhouse interviews. “Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam is slated to play Gein. Full Story