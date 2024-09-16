MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering rebates on the “Endangered Resources” license plates in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Drivers will get a $25 rebate for a new Endangered Resources license plate through the end of the year.

The specialty plates have been available since 1994, and funds from the specialty license plates have benefitted more than 400 wildlife species and 300 plant species listed as “endangered, threatened, or special concern” by the DNR.

“The $25 rebate helps more people support rare species and unique places in Wisconsin while showing that support on their car or truck,” said Drew Feldkirchner, DNR Natural Heritage Conservation Director.

If you’ve already renewed your 2024 registration, you can still switch to an Endangered Resources license plate and take advantage of the rebate. You don’t need to submit the registration payment again, and your registration renewal month will stay the same. Your total cost for the new plate this year would be only $15.

To buy a new plate, visit the Endangered Resources license plate webpage to download and complete the DNR Rebate Form and the WisDOT Endangered Resources License Plate Application Form. There are 2 designs to choose from (pictured below). The DNR says it will take up to six weeks for processing the rebate checks.