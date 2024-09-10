Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Dodgeville: Korean war veteran’s remains returned home.

Losing a family member in war is heartbreaking but not knowing how or where they died are questions that nag at you forever. Mary Alice Jackson felt that nagging for 70 years. Her brother Robert Raess left home when Mary Alice was 13 to serve in Korea. He never came home and she never knew what happen to him until she answered a phone call in a Costco parking lot. She was told that her brother’s remains had been identified and the details of his death had been confirmed. Cpl. Robert Raess, a member of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry division was killed in battle on August 31, 1950. For years his body lay in a mass military grave labeled by numbers and letters unidentified despite early efforts by military officials. In July 2018, his remains were exhumed and Cpl. Raess was finally identified through DNA testing. On Saturday Cpl. Robert Raess, was brought home to Dodgeville and given a funeral with full honors. Mary Alice Johnson was finally able to say goodbye to her brother. Full Story

Menomonee Falls: Gun store opens less that 800 Feet from a middle school.

In an era where school shootings are too common an occurrence, the last thing any parent would want opening a block from your child’s middle school is a gun store. That’s the situation parents are facing in Menominee falls where Shepard Arms gun store opened last week within 1000 feet of North Middle School. After the business opened, a Facebook post got hundreds of comments sharing concerns about the business. Dameian Shepard owns Shepard Arms. He had a location in Germantown previous to moving to Menomonee Falls. he told the local CBS station that he is taking the concerns very seriously and has invested thousands in protections inside and outside the store. “This is not a bad thing here. This is not something that will put our kids at risk at all.” Shepard said. According to state and federal law, people can’t carry loaded firearms within 1000 feet of a school. However gun stores can legally sell them in those spaces. Despite Shepard’s protections, rules and him offering concealed carry classes, some parents say they will keep their distance. Full Story

Algoma: French cruise ship visits Algoma Thursday.

Thursday morning, the people of Algoma will witness something they’ve never seen before. A cruise ship that sails under the French flag will arrive on the shores of lake Michigan for a port stop. The Le Champlain, which carries 184 guests is making it’s first port stop in Algoma after leaving Milwaukee on its way to Thunder bay Ontario, as part of an eleven day cruise. The Algoma Chamber of Commerce Executive Director told the Door County Daily News that the 8 hour stop-over by passengers is greeted warmly by local businesses and residents. This might be the first stop in Algoma for a French cruise ship, but it is the seventh stop of the summer by cruise ships on Lake Michigan. The previous six visits were by the Viking Octatnis and the Viking Polaris ships. Full Story

Waukesha: Supper Club closes after almost 30 years.

Diners looking for a supper club experience in Waukesha will have to find a new place to enjoy their prime rib and Old Fashioned. Eric’s Porter Haus opened inside a 19th century Greek Revival-style building in 1997. As is the case with a lot of restaurants and supper clubs the owner’s retirement has lead to the decision to close up shop. Owner Eric Holm announced his retirement and the closure via Facebook. The statement read: “Eric would like to personally thank his loyal customers for 27 years of patronage. We have served our last steak.” The Milwaukee Business Journal reported that the building that housed the supper club was added to the national Register of Historic Places in 1974. In the buildings 174 year history, it served as the home of industrialist and civic leader Isaac Lain. later it was the home of former Waukesha Mayor Edward Estburg and it was an American legion post starting in 1982. Full Story