UPDATE at 1:45pm on September 9: The Kenosha Police Department provides an update on the manhunt for a murder suspect.

They are still seeking 22-year-old Lawrence Franklin, Jr. in connection to the deaths of 22-year-old Amiah Prather and her unborn child on Friday, September 6. Investigators say Prather and Franklin knew each other, and that “he was last seen leaving a house Friday evening near 40th Street and 11th Avenue in Kenosha.”

Police are also looking for several individuals who assisted Franklin after he committed the murder. Anyone with information should contact Kenosha Police by calling 262-605-5203.

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a woman and her unborn child on Friday.

Police found a car near 65th St. and 13th Ave. just before 4:30 p.m. on 9/6/24 with a 22-year-old pregnant woman who had been shot inside the car.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Lawrence Franklin Jr. is the primary person of interest and is considered armed and dangerous. He’s 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Police said Franklin Jr. knows that he is wanted by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.