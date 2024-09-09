MILWAUKEE — Are there really stories yet to be told of the greatest team in Milwaukee Brewers history? A veteran on that team, Gorman Thomas tells WTMJ News, there are.

“Unbelievable, what the guys talk about,” Thomas said, continuing to drop names from the lineup, “…like Charlie [Moore], like Vouk [Pete Vuckovich], like [Mike] Caldwell.”

Thomas was one of the first Brewers alumni to get the call from the producers of “Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers.” They asked if he could help track down his fellow players and encourage them to participate.

It appears it worked. The feature-length documentary premieres Wednesday night at the Marcus Majestic Cinema in Brookfield.

The ’82 Brewers won the American League Pennant and lost game seven of the World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals. Virtually everyone involved was interviewed for the film: Brewers owner Bud Selig, Paul Molitor, Gorman Thomas, Ted Simmons, Pete Vuckovich, Mike Caldwell, Cecil Cooper, Jim Gantner, Jim Slaton, Moose Haas, Charlie Moore, Ben Oglivie, Rollie Fingers, and of course Hall of Fame Broadcaster Bob Uecker.

Many if not all of them are expected at the sold-out VIP event Wednesday, which will also raise money for the Brewers Community Foundation.

The film begins playing in Marcus Theatres throughout the State later this week. While acknowledging the game seven loss is still painful, Thomas revels in the memories:

“That was the team. That was the team. Whatever we did, we all did it together.

The film is produced by Wisconsin natives Kelly Kahl and Sean Hanish. Watch the trailer:

