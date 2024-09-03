Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Rothschild: Star wars to be screened in Ojibwe language.

A long time ago (more than 1,000 years) in a galaxy not far away (Wisconsin) the Ojibwe language began being spoken. This week it will be featured on movie screens across the state. The original “Star Wars IV: A New Hope” which was released in 1977 to world-wide acclaim is being rereleased dubbed entirely in the Ojibwe language at Marcus theaters across Wisconsin including Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild. Greg Marcus, CEO of Marcus Corporation told the Journal Sentinel “We’re thrilled to be able to present this movie and we’re looking forward to welcoming people in this culture.” The film is set to screen at the theaters through Thursday. The decision to extend the run will depend on audience demand. The film was dubbed at a studio in Canada. People who worked on it say their goal is to get it on as many big screens as possible especially in areas where there are large Ojibwe populations. Marcus is also showing the film in Minnesota and North Dakota. Full Story

Oak Creek: Referendum would provide money for two new pools at Oak Creek High.

Folks in Oak Creek will be able to take a dip in to new pools if they approve a $34.3 million referendum proposed by the Oak Creek-Franklin School District. The referendum, which will be on the November Ballot, would fund the building of two new polls: a competition pool and a community pool. The competition pool will adhere to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines for swim lanes, locker rooms spectator seating and storage space. The community pool will be a warm water pool with public and family locker rooms, restrooms and a community room. the pools will be located in a new structure built on what is now the staff parking lot. The pools are expected to last 50-60 years. The District told the Journal Sentinel that the currnet pool at Oak Creek High was built in 1962 and is in need of significant repairs. It’s current size and location do not allow for expansion to meet WIAA standards without compromising other essential areas. Full Story

Oshkosh: Paranormal activity, Wisconsin UFOs ghost and spirits the focus of a presentation at Oshkosh library.

It might only be the beginning of September, but for some people, it’s Halloween season. All things spooky will be discussed tomorrow when author, researcher and lecturer Chad Lewis hosts a presentation on the “Bizarre History of Wisconsin” at the Oshkosh Public Library. Lewis is a Wisconsin native with a master’s degree in psychology. He has spent years travelling the state and researching Wisconsin’s history. His talk will be filled with strange deaths, medical anomalies, mysterious creatures who roam the state, UFOs, and psychic phenomena. Lewis has written more than 30 books and been featured on the Discovery Channel. The presentation is open to the public and starts at 6:00pm tomorrow evening. Full Story