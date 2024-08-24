WALWORTH COUNTY- Beachgoers in Lake Geneva hoping for a late-summer swim were in for a shock. The Walworth County Health Department shut down the public beach at Lake Geneva because of a toxic blue-green algae bloom.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, the blue-green algae carries a toxic strain of Cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to humans & animals.

Blue-green algae look like scum on water surfaces, with some of it appearing bright green, like pea soup or paint-like sheen. They are microscopic organisms that are naturally present. Some algal species can produce toxins that can damage the neurological systems of people, pets, and wildlife.

The Wisconsin DNR closed the beach at Big Foot Beach State Park as well.

There is no timetable for either beach to reopen.