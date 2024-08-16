MADISON, Wis. — Drivers in Madison should be on the lookout for detours to North Lake Street.

Starting Monday, August 19, the northbound lane of North Lake Street will be closed from University Avenue to Langdon Street. This is so construction company R.G. Huston can work on a sanitary sewer replacement project.

Drivers who want to go north on Lake Street will follow the detour to Park Street to get to Langdon Street.

The City of Madison anticipates that the work will be completed by August 30.

N. Lake Street detour in Madison. Image courtesy of the City of Madison.

Plus, construction work on N. Lake Street between Johnson Street and University Avenue is now done, so two-way traffic has been restored in the area.