Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Lac du Flambeau: Town says it has run out of money to maintain roads.

The complicated and long standing dispute between the town of Lac du Flambeau and the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has taken another turn. Town leaders say that they can no longer afford to pay to maintain access to four service roads that cross tribal lands. The Lac du Flambeau town board voted Friday to notify the the tribe that funds used to pay a monthly permit fee have run dry. The permit ensured that residents would have access to the four roads in dispute. The town has been paying $48,000 a month. Town Board Chair Matt gaulke told WPR “We don’t have the money anymore. We’re actually in the red in the budget line item that we’ve been using.” The dispute stems from a disagreement over easements. Despite offers from the city, no agreements have been reached resulting in lawsuits going back and forth and the Tribe temporarily placing barricades on the roads.. A meeting is scheduled for next month to try again to reach an agreement. We’ll keep you updated. Full Story

Oshkosh: Wisconsin Herd staying in Oshkosh.

To paraphrase Mark Twain, it appears that reports of the Wisconsin Herd leaving Oshkosh have been greatly exaggerated. Paul Swanson, the court appointed receiver of the Oshkosh Arena, told the Oshkosh Northwestern that he is nearing an agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks that would keep the NBA G-League franchise playing in Oshkosh for the foreseeable future. The deal is expected to be in place sometime this week. Swanson and his Iowa based venue management company were granted a motion to oversee the operation of the Oshkosh Arena. The news comes months after an insider told the Northwestern that the Herd could leave Oshkosh because it could “no longer work” with the Arena owner Fox Valley Pro Basketball Inc. over claims of a violation of the current lease. Full Story

Cadott: DNR offers free well water testing.

The DNR announced last week that they will be offering free water well testing for nitrate at Farm Technology Days from August 13-15. In a statement, the DNR said that anyone interested in testing their well water should bring a cup of water in a clear container. The water will be screened for nitrate, which is a common health related contaminant. Residents will get the results in just a few minutes. This is a vast improvement over the lengthy process of mailing in a sample and waiting to have it sent back. Households with pregnant women, small children or infants that drink from a private well are especially encouraged to submit a sample for testing, since they are the most susceptible to health risks from high nitrate levels. Full Story

Kolberg: Destination Door County awards latest rounds of grants.

Destination Door County announced another round of community grants through the Community Investment Fund on Thursday. The fund distributed just over $256,000 to five projects. The Kolberg Athletic Club received the lion’s share of the money, getting a hundred thousand dollars for a new concession/restroom facility. The Village of Ephraim received $50,000 to create a pedestrian trail. The Door County Historical Society also got $50,000 to reconstruct a barn and kitchen at Eagle Bluff Lighthouse and the Door County YMCA was given $50,000 for a new timing system that will allow them to hold more swim meets. The Community Investment Fund was created over a year ago and has already awarded over $1.6 million for 28 local projects. Full Story