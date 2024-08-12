CLEVELAND – It’s only pre-season, but Saturday’s win over the Cleveland Browns sure looked good to Packers fans.

“Can we just get to the regular season?” asked Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love made the most of his three snaps, throwing a 65-yard touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks during the team’s opening drive. The Packers would win 23-10.

THAT IS HOW YOU START A GAME!#GBvsCLE pic.twitter.com/xksM7MV5PR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 10, 2024

“It could not have been a better day,” Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “I think for any of us fans thinking this is a Super Bowl caliber team: I’m not going to get ahead of myself, it’s a pre-season game, but that’s what you wanted it to look like.”

Up next for the Packers, a trip to Denver for a Sunday night match-up with the Broncos.

