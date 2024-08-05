CUDAHY, Wis. — A road closure set for the next 10 days means detours in Cudahy.

City of Cudahy officials shut down Pennsylvania Avenue to all traffic from E. Grange Ave to E. Dale Ave starting Monday, August 5. Emergency repairs to the road are happening because high temperatures over the weekend caused the concrete pavement to buckle. Officials say that the road is not safe for vehicular traffic.

Residents will still have local access to the businesses on Pennsylvania and to the City Drop Off site from Grange Avenue.

Officials say this shutdown should last approximately 10 days, weather permitting.