Weddings can be stressful. The bride and groom have so many questions to answer: i.e. How do you pay for it? Who do you invite? Well, a couple is being criticized for having the audacity of sending out non-invitations! They were having a small wedding, and money was tight, so they decided to warn potential guests they would not be invited.
WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad and Amy Taylor debated the pros/cons on Wis. Morning News on Monday.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Dow sinks 1,000 points, extending a global rout, as worries deepen about a US economic slowdown
- Milwaukee leaders to host town hall discussing the future of Northridge Mall site
- Man dead after motorcycle crash at Humboldt and Center
- Beware of Scams When Back-to-School Shopping
- Was the RNC Good for Milwaukee’s Hotels?
LISTEN: Decision Wisconsin: Panel Under 35 Reviews the Current State of the Presidential Race