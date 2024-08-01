SULLIVAN, Wis. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha and Jefferson counties until 8:15 p.m.

Expect 60 mph wind gusts with possible damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Locations impacted include Waukesha, New Berlin, Muskego, Pewaukee, Mukwonago, Delafield, Wales, Vernon, Ottawa, Dousman, North Prairie, Big Bend, Brookfield, Waterford North, Rome, Waterville, Sullivan, Summit, Genesee Depot and Genesee.

The NWS said people attending Delafield Summer Concert Series at Liberty Park should seek safe shelter immediately.