MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil joined WTMJ’s Political Power Hour Monday morning before the start of official business at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Steil, who is running for reelection in a district that Democrats are trying to flip, told WTMJ he’s confident that Wisconsin voters are focusing on the issues he’s campaigning on.

“So many families can’t afford the things they need to get by. And when you have those types of pocketbook issues occurring in our community, people are going to hold the president accountable,” Steil said. “There’s going to be a question of what caused this inflation – the president is going to try to make an argument that it’s big, bad corporations, greedy corporations, it’s fees. I think what a lot of people know and see is that it was the reckless spending coming out of the first two years of the Biden administration.”

Steil said that Wisconsin residents are still dealing with the fallout of the Biden administration’s control of both Congress and the presidency.

The convention is taking place in the shadow of the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, who has now been officially nominated by the delegates inside Fiserv Forum this afternoon. Steil confirmed that he’s hearing that speakers are shifting their focus after the assassination attempt.

“I’ve talked to a number of my colleagues who will be speaking here in Milwaukee today and over the course of the next three days,” Steil said. “I think there is a broader incentive here to focus in on the policies rather than the rhetoric that we’ve seen get out of hand – I’m confident that will occur.”

Speakers at the convention this evening include Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, Senator Tim Scott, and Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk. Steil is not scheduled to speak on stage at the RNC, but he said he’s still going to have a busy week.

“There’s a number of official policy panels. I’ll be speaking with the CEO of Microsoft talking about AI, obviously a huge data center being built in Racine,” Steil said. “Speaking with other different industry groups around town – a lot of businesses, a lot of employers in our area.”

But ultimately, Steil said there is one singular focus this week:

“This is all at the end of the day about electing President Donald Trump.”

