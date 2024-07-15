MILWAUKEE – The Republican National Convention officially began in Downtown Milwaukee on Monday, July 15th. On the other side of the Milwaukee River at Red Arrow Park, hundreds of protestors gathered to protest the Republican Party and their platform.

EYES ON THE GROUND: RNC protestors of all ideologies are gathered at Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park.



Pro-Trump, anti-abortion & anti-BLM protesters are making their voices heard as protestors with The Coalition to March on the RNC do the same.



Via @JackGraueMKE | #WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/jfAysftYmK — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) July 15, 2024

The Coalition to March on the RNC is the main organization that organized the protest, and invited other organizations to join. The protest began with a press conference and then rally at Red Arrow Park. The protestors then marched through downtown Milwaukee, near Fiserv Forum where the primary events of the convention will occur.

Blake Jones is a Co-Chair of Outreach with the Coalition to March on the RNC. She said her hope is that others in Milwaukee are inspired by the march.

“Hate is not welcome in Milwaukee,” Jones said. “I believe our community has come together to show that the agenda of the Republicans is not welcome here. We’re gonna show out today, and we will be in sight-and-sound of the Fiserv Forum.”

One of the several objectives of the convention is to vote on and adopt a platform for the upcoming election cycle.

Charlie Moe of UW-Milwaukee’s Students for a Democratic Society also felt critical of the Republican Party’s agenda. Moe said one of the reasons his organization felt compelled to march by a feeling that the party is out of touch with much of society.

“We wanted to be clear, we think a lot of their policies are not as easy of a pill to swallow than they think,” Moe said.

Moe also said he felt the Republican platform would not be positive for Wisconsin. He compared Wisconsin to an “anvil”.

“Wisconsin is like a rhetorical anvil that gets hit against to appeal to the respect that people have for the working class.”

Wisconsin is considered to be a purple state, and has been targeted by both parties in the previous months.

The RNC will conclude on Thursday, July 18th.

