MILWAUKEE – A heat index nearing 100 degrees sent RNC delegates looking for relief indoors on Monday.

“(Wisconsin) is hotter than I expected,” said Florida native Michelle Warden. “I wanted to get away from the humidity!”

Warden, a first time delegate and visitor to Wisconsin, was asked how she handles the heat at home. “You get used to it,” she laughed.

She called Milwaukee “very beautiful” and looked forward to cooler temps later in the week.

When asked if she needed any advice from a local resident, Warden responded, “Where’s the best brewery?”

LATEST INFO HERE: RNC 2024 — Latest News, Interviews & Exclusives From The Republican National Convention