MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that injured 4. It happened just after 1:30 a.m., near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and 6th street.
Two of the victims are 17 years old and 15 years old. The 17-year-old sustained life-threatening gunshot injuries while the 15-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both of them were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A 21-year-old victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The fourth victim, an 18-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. They left the scene of the shooting and traveled north to the intersection of N. Port Washington Rd. and Richter Pl. They were later taken to a hospital.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.
