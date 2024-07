WAUKESHA, Wis. — Be on the lookout for road closures in Waukesha.

Starting on Friday, July 5, the Canadian National Railroad will be closing Barstow Street and East Broadway around the railroad tracks to rectify some track crossing deficiencies.

The closure on Barstow Street will start in the early morning. Traffic will be detoured to Grand Avenue until July 8.

East Broadway will also close starting in the early morning. Traffic will be detoured to Arcadian Avenue until July 11.