After a rough first three games of the series, the Brewers avoided the sweep by beating the Padres 6-2. The Brewers used a big fifth inning to put up five runs and they scored again in the seventh inning to give the Brewers a 6-1 lead. The Padres added a run in the eighth inning to give us the final score and the Brewers closed it out in the ninth to secure the win. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win in Brewers Extra Innings.