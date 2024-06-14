Stories from across Wisconsin that you might have missed.

Green Bay: City Council approves Tiny Houses.

This is a good news follow up to an interview we did a couple of weeks ago. The green bay City Council has approved a request from Veterans 1st of NEW to build a “cottage court” consisting of 21 tiny homes for veterans. The land for the project was donated by Brown County. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that the City Council listened to hours of public comment both for and against the project, but in the end, the Council approved the proposal by a vote of 8-4. Full Story

Wisconsin Rapids: Library’s solar panels to be removed.

The sun may shine over Wisconsin Rapids, but it won’t be powering the library anymore. Rooftop solar panels that were installed on the library in 2017 are set to be removed. The decision comes after months of conversations between the Library’s Board of trustees and Viking Electric, the Minnesota company that owns the array. When the panels were installed, Viking gave the library six years to either buy the array or have it removed. The decision to remove them is based on the cost of maintenance and the fact that the system has proved inefficient. Full Story

Wausau: City to host Chalk Fest.

Remember drawing pictures on the sidewalk as a kid? It was a blast. That childhood delight is being elevated to the next level the weekend of June 22 & 23 as Wausau hosts its annual Chalk Fest. Wausau’s 400 Block will be the site for the artistic wonderland consisting of masterpieces in two judging categories, artists over 12 and the “Children’s Chalk Fest” for aspiring artists 11 and younger. Visitors are welcome to watch the creative process during creation and browse all the fantastic works of art. More Details

Shawano: Bear that visited library is a hit.

Stop me if you heard this one. “A bear walks into a library….”. It’s no joke. A young male black bear decided to check out the Shawano Public Library the other day. The bear had been seen taking in the sites around town all day and might have been lured into the library due to the theme for the summer reading program; “Adventure begins at your library”. The Shawano County Library Director was in a meeting when she received a text saying “The Bear! It’s Here”. Estimates put the bear at about a year old and most likely sent out to be on its own by its mother. The library’s picture of the bear that was posted on Facebook garnered toms of jokes and comments. Full Story