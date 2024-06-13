MILWAUKEE — The financial leader of Wisconsin’s largest school district is out.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors announced that “that Martha Krietzman has retired from the district, effective immediately. Financial consultant Todd Gray will manage day-to-day financial operations moving forward”.

Krietzman was Chief Financial Officer for Milwaukee Public Schools. She is the third member of Milwaukee Public Schools’ leadership to leave office since the Department of Public Instruction informed the school district that they were delaying almost $17 million in funds because of delayed financial statements.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley submitted his resignation in the early hours of June 4 after a heated Milwaukee School Board meeting. Comptroller Alfredo Balmaseda was fired after less than a year on the job.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors continues to make progress on submitting the required paperwork to get the deferred funds for the district.

An update sent on Thursday, June 13 provided an update regarding the district’s Corrective Action Plan that was submitted on June 11.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is currently evaluating the draft CAP, which is expected to undergo some additional iteration. Tonight [Thursday, June 13], the board will hear a presentation about the CAP, followed by the opportunity to approve the CAP and identify an MPS designee who will shepherd revisions and finalize the CAP.

“The progress with the CAP is critical to the release of DPI funds,” said Board of School Directors President Marva Herndon. “That said, we want to allow the necessary time and space to approve a CAP that meets or exceeds the expectations of DPI, the Board and other stakeholders.”

Other measures to be taken up at the school board meeting include a vote on the proposed 2024-2025 budget, which must be approved by July 1.

“Passing the budget will ensure the continuation of critical programs that support our community,” said Board President Herndon. “With budget approval, our children continue to receive meals and mental health care throughout the summer; our teachers and staff continue to receive payroll checks; our school leaders continue to plan for the next school year; and much more.”

Board members are allowed to continue making revisions to the budget until October 1.

After both votes, the board plans to move into closed session to select an interim superintendent. Per procedure, the board would return to open session if, and only if, it would need to vote on a candidate or slate of candidates.

The board meeting is open to the public, and can be streamed online here.