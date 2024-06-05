MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Board of School Directors provided an update Wednesday on the status of Milwaukee Public Schools’ efforts to submit enough documents and data to be in compliance with the state Department of Public Instruction.

Board President Marva Herndon said at a press conference that the 2023-24 budget report has now been submitted to DPI.

“Our staff has been working around the clock in partnership with the Department of Public Instruction, our financial consultant, and our auditor to get this work done,” Herndon said.

The board is hoping to meet with that auditor next week to get last year’s audit of MPS certified. Herndon also said the district is now ahead of schedule on submitting a corrective action plan to DPI as well.

“A working draft was submitted to DPI this afternoon for review,” Herndon said. “We anticipate that the final draft will be accepted soon.”

The board also provided an update on the search for an interim superintendent for MPS after accepting the resignation of Dr. Keith Posley early Tuesday morning. Vice President Jilly Gokalgandhi said candidates will be considered in an executive session next week before a list of names will be made public.

“Once a superintendent is in place, our intent is to launch a national search for a new permanent superintendent to lead the district in the long term,” Gokalgandhi said.

Gokalgandhi told Spanning the State earlier in the day what the board will be searching for in a new leader.

“Someone who has subject matter knowledge and is also going to provide a vision and excellent leadership and direction in tough times,” she said.

Gokalgandhi also confirmed that the position of comptroller, held until today by Alfredo Balmaseda, is now vacant. Board members did not answer questions from reporters at the press conference about the status of the chief financial officer or any other MPS officials.

