MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Critically Missing person, Kamila Stewart who is with her infant son Kyree.

Kamila is described as a 16-year-old black female, 5’03, 125lbs, slim build, black braided hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, black jogging pants with red stripes, and black crocs. The baby is a black male around eight months old, and was wearing a blue snow suit.

The Stewarts were last seen near North 65th Street and West Florist Avenue on Monday, May 27, 2024, in the early afternoon hours. Kamila is likely traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District Four at 414-935-7242.