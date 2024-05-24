MILWAUKEE – At the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Dr. Marin Luther King Dr. Boulevard, Milwaukee resident and visitors can find a self-serve beer, a taco, a piece of pizza, and options in between at the 3rd. Street Market Hall. However, changes are coming.

Greenhouse and Make Waves closed their locations in the Market Hall while Paper Plane Pizza announced their intention to close on social media.

3rd. Street Market Hall Partner and Co-Owner Omar Shaikh said he anticipated a rotation of vendors when the Market Hall opened.

“We kind of want to keep the core, but there is going to be 30-40% that rotate every 18 months,” Shaikh said. “And that’s really designed … to keep fresh products and fresh, new concepts for the public.”

Shaikh acknowledged walking a line between having familiar options and not allowing the Market Hall to be static. For fans of Paper Plane Pizza, Shaikh said they’ll have no issue finding options to enjoy.

“Paper Plane does one style of pizza,” Shaikh said. “This company we’re bringing in does multiple styles of pizza. Its not like we’re replacing pizza with Indian food.”

Shaikh added the new vendor will be announced next week.

Among the new restaurants will be Goodland Greens, a salad and smoothie restaurant. Shaikh said they will be able to serve a broad customer base with varying needs.

“They’re going to do ‘make-your-own’ salads on one side but the other side is going to be … a ‘grab-and-go’,” Shaikh said. “A lot of times, people have time for lunch but a lot of people don’t. You can just run down (to the Market Hall), put in a pre-order, grab your salad and go.”

All vendors inside the 3rd. Street Market Hall are cashless. The Market Hall is open until 9 p.m. on weeknights.

