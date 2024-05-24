MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, at 7:33 a.m. the Milwaukee Police Department’s Telecommunications Division received a call for an active shooter incident in progress, at a local facility known as Vets Place Central. Upon receiving the call, the MPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) responded to the call.

Officer Steven Kuspa and his fellow team members immediately identified this as a hostage rescue situation and took up tactical positions. As they attempted verbal contact with the suspect, they realized the hostage was in a life-or-death situation, and Officer Kuspa made the critical decision to end the threat and save the life of the hostage.

For his work at the incident, Officer Kuspa was named the SWAT Officer of the Year for 2024.

As a tremendous example of a public safety professional working every day in the Milwaukee community, Milwaukee Police Officer Steven Kuspa is one of our five Salute to Service honorees for 2024.

Scaffidi Salute to Service 2024 is presented by WaterStone Bank and is also sponsored by Outdoor Living Unlimited.

Salute to Service — Officer Dan Morrell, Milwaukee Police Department

Salute to Service — Officer Gabrielle Hood, Racine Police Department

Salute to Service — Detective Tyler L’Allier, Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Salute to Service — Battalion Chief Jeremy Starr, Milwaukee Fire Department