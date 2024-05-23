MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works releases its services’ schedule for Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 27.

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, May 27. Residents are reminded to check their individual collection schedules, since collection days shift forward after a city holiday. Drop-Off Centers will also be closed on Monday.

For parking, parking meters and hourly restrictions won’t be enforced on Monday. There also won’t be overnight parking enforcement starting Sunday night into Monday morning, which usually starts at 2 a.m. This will be effective until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

DPW does clarify that vehicles still “must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations”. Night parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday, May 29 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The City’s Tow Lot will also be closed on Monday.

Residents with questions should call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/dpw, or enter service requests online at milwaukee.gov/click4action or using the free MKE Mobile Action app. Please be patient as response times will likely be longer than usual.