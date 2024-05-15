MILWAUKEE – On the same day President Joe Biden formally accepted the invitation to debate former President and presumptive Republican 2024 candidate Donald Trump on CNN and on ABC News before the November general election, the Commander-In-Chief spoke exclusively with WTMJ’s sister station 101.7 The Truth’s Sherwin Hughes.

Hughes asked the President a litany of questions related to the Black community, specifically concerning voter turnout in a state where the President narrowly won in 2020.

When asked if he would commit to protecting the Affordable Care Act if re-elected, President Biden emphatically promised that the measure would not be removed under his watch. “Republicans have tried to get rid of it 50 times, and Trump has said he’s going to get rid of it right away. Why in God’s name would you do that? But I can promise you, it will not pass on my watch.”

President Biden said he also plans to do a lot more for education in the U.S. than he was able to do in his first term if re-elected.

“If a child comes from a home that doesn’t have books or there’s a broken home… no matter what the background of the child or family is,” he said. “The fact is they’re going to hear [and going to] learn many fewer words by the time they get to first grade.”

He said he wants to get children into pre-school, and not daycare, by age three to improve their education moving forward.

“[Getting the kids into pre-school by] three, four, and five years old, you increase by 58% the ability for them to get through all 12 years of school,” he said.

President Biden then shared his thoughts on how he wants to impact higher education as well.

“I think we should have free community college… cutting the cost of college in half,” he said. “Give people a chance… just a chance. A fighting chance. That’s what I’m all about.”

In anticipation of the 2024 election, Hughes asked what the President would like to say to people about the importance of voting.

“If you don’t vote… if folks don’t show up, you don’t have any say on who’s going to be your next president,” he said. “There’s so much at stake: democracy, freedom, our economy… all are on the line.”

Listen to the full interview on 101.7 The Truth’s Youtube page.