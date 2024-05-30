MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is threatening to suspend funding to Milwaukee Public Schools.

In a letter from DPI sent to Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley, the state says MPS has failed to provide financial reports dating back to September of 2023.

“Unfortunately, after months of inadequate progress on filing statutorily required fiscal reports, the DPI was forced to inform MPS on Friday that further aid payments are at risk, immediately including both a special education aid payment and a general aid payment in June” said DPI Executive Director Sachin Chheda. “The department is requiring a Corrective Active Plan for MPS to move forward, including a clear timeline on when required audits, budget, and other fiscal information can be provided.”

Additionally, the letter from DPI warned MPS could be at risk for a “significant reduction” in general aid payments from the state this year after errors found in reported costs during the 2022-23 school year.

The district issued this response Wednesday:

“On Friday, the Milwaukee Board of School Directors received a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). We are aware of the matter and are working closely with DPI and multiple stakeholders to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We are committed to ensuring all requested information is submitted in a timely manner. The Board remains committed to its obligations to our students, their families, and the people of Milwaukee. We take this matter seriously and we are confident that we will be able to course correct promptly.”

This would be the second round of funding suspensions for MPS, after the district’s Head Start program had its funds suspended earlier this month due to program deficiencies found by the Adminstration of Children and Families.

Speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club event Wednesday, Congresswoman Gwen Moore told WTMJ’s Julia Fello she believes 3K and 4K schooling could soon transfer to other organizations in the city. “I know numbers of vendors are standing in the wait as we wait to hear what’s going to happen, to pick up the pieces from MPS” said Moore. “I would suspect that the MPS Head Start program is going to be broken up, and spread out.”

The MPS School Board is set to meet tonight to discuss and potentially vote on Posley’s proposed 2024-25 budget that could eliminate nearly 300 staff positions; the district has said those whose jobs are cut would be moved to other vacant positions within MPS.

