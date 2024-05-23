MILWAUKEE – Summerfest is less than a month away.

The three weekend festival runs 6/20-6/22, 6/27-6/29, and 7/4-7/6.

On Wednesday, the Big Gig held a Summerfest Preview on the grounds, giving food vendors the opportunity

A big night at the @Summerfest grounds where local vendors showed off what they’ll be offering at the festival. More tomorrow on Wis Morning News. @vincevitrano @sandymaxx @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/DGZNXQGywN — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) May 22, 2024

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Can 14 strangers from Wisconsin find common ground on abortion?