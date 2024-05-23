Highlighting Wisconsin Stories You Might Have Missed

Madison: Southside Elementary teachers and staff allege culture of bullying and retaliation.

A group of former and current teachers at Southside Elementary School is accusing school leadership of bullying and retaliating against staff, disrupting student learning and disregarding safety concerns, for years, according to a complaint filed with the Madison School District on April 4 by 24 individuals. Full Story

Beloit: Beloit to measure their own air quality after being named the city with the U.S.’s most polluted air.

In the wake of an international report finding a southern Wisconsin city had the worst polluted air in the U.S., a community-science initiative is continuing its mission to monitor air quality for itself. Full Story

Oconomowoc: Therapy dog goes from Texas streets to Wisconsin Hospitals and melts hearts.

A dog has gone from being a stray on the streets of Texas to becoming a celebrity in hospitals across Southeast Wisconsin. Petunia is a three year old Boxer mix who stops by hospitals and nursing homes visiting patients undergoing treatment and in hospice. Read more