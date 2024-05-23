MILWAUKEE — One of the most dangerous calls for service for police officers is a domestic violence call. On a January morning in 2024, Milwaukee Police Officer Dan Morrell and his fellow officers responded to a domestic violence incident involving a subject with a gun in the 1800 block of West Fairmount Ave.

The suspect fired at police officers, striking Morrell in the leg and sending him to the hospital. Morrell is 38 years old with more than 16 years of service.

According to the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA), Officer Morrell is recovering from a broken femur and a nicked artery.

For his incredible commitment to public safety and putting his own life on the line in his work as a police officer, Dan Morrell is one of our five Salute to Service honorees for 2024.

Scaffidi Salute to Service 2024 is presented by WaterStone Bank and is also sponsored by Outdoor Living Unlimited.

