MILWAUKEE – A search is on for a stolen dog, after three armed suspects took the dog from a victim on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects. The armed robbery occurred on Saturday April 27th, at approximately 7:30 p.m., near 95th and Fond du Lac.

Suspect #1 is described as an African American male, who is 18-20 years of age, 5″10″ – 6’00” tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and was armed with an olive colored ﬁrearm with a black, extended magazine.

Suspect #2 is described as an African American male, 18-20 years of age, 5’10” – 6″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gray pullover sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #3 is described as an African American male, 18-20 years of age, 5’10” – 6″ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, armed with a handgun.

The suspects took the victim’s dog “Padre” at gunpoint and fled in a red SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police.