HOUSTON – It was intense flight into Houston for the Milwaukee Brewers, thanks to the severe weather that slammed southern Texas on Thursday night.

“The flight was pretty bad. Alarming actually,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Friday. “I won’t say it was the most comfortable flight, but thankfully the pilots did a great job and got us (into Houston) safely.”

The storm, which damaged buildings and flooded streets, has been blamed for at least four deaths.

Minute Maid Park was also damaged but the Astros/Brewers game is expected to be played.

“Every thing is fine as we know it,” Murphy said. “There is no damage that would affect the game tonight. They wouldn’t put us out there if there was a chance of anybody getting hurt.”

