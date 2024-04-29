What role with the U.S. Supreme Court play in the upcoming presidential election?

How has the issue of immigration changed over the last few decades, and is crisis the right word to define our current situation?

Marquette Law School Professor Paul Finkelman is the author of 50 books and has been teaching students to be lawyers for almost 50 years. Specializing in constitutional history and law, Finkelman sat down with University President Mike Lovell and Decision Wisconsin Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi, for a fascinating conversation examining the current legal questions swirling around the race for President.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour, heard Monday through Friday, 9 – 10 a.m. on 620 WTMJ.