MILWAUKEE – On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a plan to federally reclassify marijuana. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, State Senator LaTonya Johnson, and State Representative Kalan Haywood gathered in front of City Hall to praise the move on Friday.

Currently, marijuana is considered by the Drug Enforcement Administration to have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse” by being in the Schedule I category. Schedule II drugs include cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone. The Biden Administration has asked the Justice Department to make marijuana a Schedule III drug, a classification for “moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence”.

Mayor Johnson said Wisconsin is missing out when resident go to Illinois, Michigan, or Minnesota to purchase marijuana. “Those dollars are being spent by Wisconsinites but Wisconsin is not benefitting by those dollars being taxed,” he said.

If Wisconsin was benefitting from that tax revenue, State Senator Johnson said that could limit the amount of state programs that get reduced funds or discontinued altogether. “We see so many programs… get underfunded every budget cycle and we’re told there are so many things that need to be funded and we can’t fund everything,” said she. “Well, here’s some additional money.”

Wisconsin does not allow marijuana for recreational or medicinal use. A medical marijauna bill was proposed in the state legislature in early 2024. It would have allowed chronically or terminally ill citizens to obtain marijuana at five locations across the state, but the bill did not gain enough support.

Mayor Johnson voiced hope that the President’s plan would spur change in Madison, and “bring Wisconsin into the 21st century when it comes to marijuana reform.”

Mayor Johnson explained that people of color have disproportionately struggled under marijuana’s current classification. “These current laws and classifications of marijuana has negatively impacted these communities over the course of the last couple of decades.”

Representative Haywood said a criminal history involving marijuana can create difficult futures as well: “It doesn’t go away when they leave prison. That charge and that record follows them when they want to buy a home or they want to go get a job.”

The DEA will next take public comment on the proposal for the next 60 days.

